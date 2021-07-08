Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.06. Vonage also posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vonage in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -110.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.72. Vonage has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

