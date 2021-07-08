Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Trading 2.9% Higher

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.68 and last traded at $18.68. 710 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 136,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.46.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.16. On average, analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.