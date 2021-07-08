Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.26.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WBA. Truist cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

WBA stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7,906,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,017,888. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

