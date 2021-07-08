Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at Barclays

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WBA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.26.

Shares of WBA opened at $47.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.10. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 192.5% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 57,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 38,034 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,858 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 34,013 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 146,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,030,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,078,000 after acquiring an additional 165,435 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

