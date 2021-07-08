Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Given New $134.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WCN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.33.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $122.70 on Wednesday. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $91.20 and a 12 month high of $124.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.88%.

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

