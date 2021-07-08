Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Shares Up 2.2%

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$150.27 and last traded at C$150.21. 250,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 317,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$146.98.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WCN. ATB Capital reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$155.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections to C$158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$147.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.10 billion and a PE ratio of 146.48.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.57%.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.86, for a total value of C$1,747,452.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,640,242.56.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

