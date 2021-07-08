WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,505 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.9% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $5.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $345.04. The company had a trading volume of 426,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,146,152. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $226.90 and a one year high of $358.79. The firm has a market cap of $978.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $329.97.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC increased their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,404,620 shares of company stock worth $778,896,066 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

