WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 1.4% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $96.20. The company had a trading volume of 33,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,527. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $59.07 and a 12 month high of $99.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

