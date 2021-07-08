Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter worth $200,000.

Gores Technology Partners stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.08. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

