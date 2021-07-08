Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Taal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter worth $99,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter worth $216,000.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III alerts:

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.99.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.