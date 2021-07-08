Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $655,000 Stock Position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,593 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,966,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,426,000 after purchasing an additional 540,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,834,000 after purchasing an additional 508,969 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,177,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,998,000 after purchasing an additional 376,019 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,366,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after purchasing an additional 43,678 shares during the last quarter.

GBT stock opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.62. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $76.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 9.47 and a quick ratio of 8.75.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $39.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

