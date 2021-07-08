Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Invests $291,000 in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

Get RMG Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of RMGCU stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.00.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMGCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU).

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.