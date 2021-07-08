Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Invests $537,000 in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 53,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTPBU. Taal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GTPBU opened at $10.09 on Thursday. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

