Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Purchases 7,047 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 61,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 49,066 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 43,909 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1,810.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 336,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 318,478 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KPTI. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 357.73% and a negative net margin of 177.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garen G. Bohlin acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $31,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jatin Shah bought 23,250 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

