Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Takes $464,000 Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,568,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,046,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,790 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,660,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $447,883,000 after purchasing an additional 489,088 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,357,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,719,000 after purchasing an additional 104,001 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 18.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,122,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $237,499,000 after purchasing an additional 812,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 17.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,971,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,120,000 after purchasing an additional 588,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BWA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

In related news, VP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 7,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $380,224.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,703.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA opened at $47.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

