Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.750-$0.790 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:WELL opened at $84.87 on Thursday. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $48.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.30. The company has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Capital One Financial raised Welltower from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.19.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

