Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $220,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

WAL stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.15. 11,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,284. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $30.34 and a 1-year high of $109.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.16. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.68.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 19.84%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

