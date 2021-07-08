Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) Director Deborah A. Peacock Purchases 5,400 Shares of Stock

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) Director Deborah A. Peacock bought 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $24,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Westwater Resources stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 987,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,136,098. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41. Westwater Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WWR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Westwater Resources during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Westwater Resources during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Westwater Resources during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Westwater Resources during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Westwater Resources by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy materials developer. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.

