Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 78.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,559 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $10,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 928.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 83.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $118.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.84. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.57. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.31 and a 52-week high of $118.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

