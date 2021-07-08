Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Cable One by 45.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Cable One by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,695,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Cable One by 2.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 260.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,951.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,806.86. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $1,674.35 and a one year high of $2,326.80. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CABO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,153.29.

In other news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total transaction of $1,099,242.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,291.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total transaction of $637,775.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,074,202.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,305. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

