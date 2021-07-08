Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 262,192 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Cabot Oil & Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $638,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,884 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,883,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $561,214,000 after buying an additional 1,470,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,458,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $233,975,000 after buying an additional 586,452 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 9,236,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $173,459,000 after buying an additional 250,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,848,874 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $128,282,000 after buying an additional 212,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on COG. TheStreet cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $21.33.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

