Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 110,267 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 110,267 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $14,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $769,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 41.7% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.0% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,683,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,070,000 after purchasing an additional 206,893 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.0% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of TSM opened at $118.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.18%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

