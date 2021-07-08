Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 3,103 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,580,000 after acquiring an additional 50,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after acquiring an additional 473,229 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after acquiring an additional 278,440 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,783,000 after acquiring an additional 283,997 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $267.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $270.32. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $172.25 and a 12 month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

