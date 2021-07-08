WeTrust Reaches Market Capitalization of $459,565.46 (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 41.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 8th. WeTrust has a total market cap of $459,565.46 and $20.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeTrust coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00054744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00017920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.58 or 0.00867697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 89.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005303 BTC.

WeTrust Coin Profile

WeTrust (TRST) is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

WeTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

