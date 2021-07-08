WEX (NYSE:WEX) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.21% from the company’s previous close.

WEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen raised shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of WEX stock opened at $197.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.47. WEX has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -38.10, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.95.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.62 million. On average, analysts predict that WEX will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,933 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $444,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 43,568 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $10,020,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,929,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in WEX in the first quarter worth about $119,201,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in WEX in the first quarter worth about $118,492,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in WEX by 815.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 516,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,999,000 after acquiring an additional 459,831 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WEX by 412.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,260,000 after buying an additional 428,025 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $87,044,000.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.