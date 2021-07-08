Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.20.

WPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of WPM traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,893,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,127. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.61. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.37. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 286.2% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 40,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 30,267 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,160,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after acquiring an additional 402,627 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,898,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

