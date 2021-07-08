Whitebox Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 99,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 2.14% of OCA Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,686,000.

NASDAQ OCAX opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.87. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

