Whitebox Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 100,000 Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $332,000.

Get Clarim Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:CLRMU opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarim Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarim Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.