Whitebox Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 100,000 Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the first quarter worth $100,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $365,000.

Shares of ZWRKU opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $11.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

