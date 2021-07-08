Whitebox Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 65,597 Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 65,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $494,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $373,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter worth $369,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,484,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter worth $8,407,000.

OTCMKTS:NRACU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.59.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

