Whitebox Advisors LLC Has $803,000 Stock Holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 30.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPOF stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $17.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.16.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

