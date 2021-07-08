Whitebox Advisors LLC Invests $502,000 in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHAU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLHAU. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition in the first quarter worth $6,018,000. Knott David M purchased a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,015,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,505,000. Finally, III Capital Management purchased a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition in the first quarter worth $250,000.

Get Glass Houses Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:GLHAU opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05. Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.36.

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Glass Houses Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glass Houses Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.