Whitebox Advisors LLC Invests $990,000 in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII)

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. stock opened at $9.69 on Thursday. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.42.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

