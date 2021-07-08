Whitebox Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVOJU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000.

Get Evo Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Evo Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVOJU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU).

Receive News & Ratings for Evo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.