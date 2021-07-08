Whitebox Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Taal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III alerts:

Shares of HIIIU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.99. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.