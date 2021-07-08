Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.62

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.62 and last traded at $55.47, with a volume of 1780 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.08.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.16.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,098,022 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,925,000 after buying an additional 16,294 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 1,011.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 953,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after buying an additional 867,635 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 937,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after buying an additional 726,497 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,353,000 after buying an additional 276,219 shares during the period. Finally, Valueworks LLC increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 806,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after buying an additional 94,425 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.