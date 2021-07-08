WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Stake Raised by Venator Capital Management Ltd.

Venator Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 277,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. WillScot Mobile Mini accounts for approximately 3.1% of Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $9,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,088 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,360,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,760,000 after acquiring an additional 89,991 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 28.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,221,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,145,000 after acquiring an additional 940,210 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 17.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,131,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,895,000 after acquiring an additional 467,561 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,039,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,341,000 after acquiring an additional 424,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of WSC traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.30. 43,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,898,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.48.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $425.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.37 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 948,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $27,886,562.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 758,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $22,309,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,521,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,577,402.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,806,760 shares of company stock valued at $663,470,812 over the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

