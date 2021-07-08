Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 254 ($3.32) target price on the grocer’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 202 ($2.64). Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 232.67 ($3.04).

MRW traded down GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 265.70 ($3.47). The stock had a trading volume of 11,697,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,861,812. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 195.39. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1 year low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 269 ($3.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.40 billion and a PE ratio of 66.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

