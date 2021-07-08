Woodcoin (LOG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $566,081.62

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 35.6% higher against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a market cap of $566,081.62 and approximately $74,840.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0705 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

