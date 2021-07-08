Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 56,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,655,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Stryker by 21.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 1.9% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,006 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Stryker by 7.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,009 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker stock opened at $265.34 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $176.07 and a 1-year high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.97 billion, a PE ratio of 71.91, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.55.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.