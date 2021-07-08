Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Buys New Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after buying an additional 53,852 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $32.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.57. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.