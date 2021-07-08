Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Invests $248,000 in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,185 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ASPN opened at $35.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.39. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

