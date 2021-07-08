Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 100 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $5,501,473.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,089.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,922 shares of company stock valued at $7,580,283 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.72.

NYSE:YUM opened at $117.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.54. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.