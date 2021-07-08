Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 3,270 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Horizon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.85.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,080,402.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 218,409 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $4,165,059.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,170,298 shares in the company, valued at $22,317,582.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.30. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.51.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

