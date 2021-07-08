xBTC (xBTC) Market Capitalization Tops $739,749.48

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. In the last seven days, xBTC has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. xBTC has a market cap of $739,749.48 and approximately $1,517.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xBTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get xBTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00046514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00121250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00164066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,747.71 or 1.00220728 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.37 or 0.00940658 BTC.

xBTC Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 2,630,507 coins and its circulating supply is 2,619,652 coins. xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi . The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital

Buying and Selling xBTC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.