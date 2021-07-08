Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Buy”

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.50. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 68.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins cut their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

OTCMKTS:XEBEF opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.58. Xebec Adsorption has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

