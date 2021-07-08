Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Stake Lessened by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,879,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 129.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,610,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,402,000 after acquiring an additional 908,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,287,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,600,000 after acquiring an additional 758,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,970,000 after acquiring an additional 205,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In related news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $217,362.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,164.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $414,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,204.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,205. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.67. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.30.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.35 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 75.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.