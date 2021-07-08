XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 22,000 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 22,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,837,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $82.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.71 and a beta of 2.42. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. Cowbird Capital LP raised its stake in XPEL by 425.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after acquiring an additional 357,132 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in XPEL by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,039,000 after acquiring an additional 116,062 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of XPEL by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after buying an additional 115,434 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its position in shares of XPEL by 383.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 141,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after buying an additional 112,589 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of XPEL by 365,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 65,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XPEL shares. TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.