XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 22,000 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 22,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,837,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $82.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.71 and a beta of 2.42. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XPEL shares. TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.
XPEL Company Profile
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.
Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.