Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,546 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $31.89 on Thursday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.07.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $136,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,453,465 shares in the company, valued at $161,838,918.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,471 shares of company stock worth $10,227,629. 31.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

