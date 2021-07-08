YETI (NYSE:YETI) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on YETI. BTIG Research increased their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.11.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $92.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.07. YETI has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $95.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that YETI will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,876,331.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $2,166,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,577 shares of company stock worth $17,633,862 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YETI. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 600.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

